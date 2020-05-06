Yerevan court issues arrest warrant for ex-ambassador Mikayel Minasyan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. A Yerevan court approved the investigator’s motion and issued an arrest warrant for Mikayel Minasyan, the former Armenian Ambassador to the Vatican.

Investigators at the State Revenue Committee pressed criminal charges of illicit enrichment, money laundering and failure to disclose assets against Minasyan. He has been declared wanted.

Minasyan, the son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, has denied wrongdoing through his social media account.

Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan