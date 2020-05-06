Armenian PM, World Health Organization chief discuss COVID19 pandemic and cooperation

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus held a phone call at the latter’s initiative, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Pashinyan presented to the WHO chief the coronavirus situation in Armenia and the measures taken in fighting the pandemic.

Nikol Pashinyan and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus exchanged ideas around the global situation due to the pandemic.

The Armenian PM highlighted the WHO’s activities in the current situation. The sides also discussed issues of cooperation between the Armenian government and WHO and touched upon the prospects of enhancing the partnership.

“Thank you for a very good call Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister Armenia, and for your leadership in the national COVID19 response. We discussed the situation in Armenia and WHO’s recommendations on easing the lockdown measures. Our experts stand ready to support Armenia in fighting COVID19,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan