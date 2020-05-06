Solution must be acceptable for peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan: Pashinyan on NK conflict

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reaffirms that any solution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot become a solution in practice if it is not acceptable for the peoples of Armenia and Artsakh.

During a Q&A session in the Parliament, the PM was asked to present his position on the statements of the Russian foreign minister and the Azerbaijani defense minister.

“No Armenian leader has expressed a position on the NK conflict in such details as I did. No Armenian leader has expressed a position on the NK conflict so frequently as I did. No Armenian leader has been so public and transparent over the NK issue as I have been. My positions, the positions of the Armenian government exist insofar as they are our positions. In other words, our position exists regardless of what any positons exist in the world. And it’s clear that there are numerous positions in the world regardless of our positions. And this whole settlement process is for us to try to respond to one question whether can make closer the positions and have a common position? And I have included 2 more important components in all of these which is a very famous negotiation format that any solution to the NK conflict cannot become a solution in practice if it is not acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Karabakh, and also the National Assembly”, he said.

He said if in the past there have been leaderships which thought they would sign and give a solution, they have overestimated their powers.

According to the Armenian PM, the solution, which can be implemented theoretically, is the one which is acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov recently stated that the possibility of resumption of military operations has increased. In turn Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov talked about a document proposing a stage-by-stage solution to the NK conflict.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan