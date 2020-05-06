Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

Russia’s coronavirus cases grow by 10,559 over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russia has confirmed 10,559 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, taking the case tally to 165,929 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Some 21,327 people have recovered and 1,537 others have died of the coronavirus.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in cases stood at 6.8% against 7% on Tuesday. Some 4,314 new patients (40.9%) have not shown any symptoms of the disease.





