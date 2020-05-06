Nothing threatens Armenia’s democratic stability, says PM

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Democratic stability is established in Armenia since May 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks in the Parliament during the debate of the performance of the government’s 2019 action plan.

“The Republic of Armenia is a stable democratic state. You know that for many years authoritarian stability has been established in Armenia. And on the background of the authoritarian stability the democratic stability sometimes can leave an impression of instability. But I want to state that a democratic stability is established in the Republic of Armenia, people’s and democratic stability is established in the country, and nothing threatens the democratic stability of Armenia. I am honored to record that there is no political, criminal, mafia force in Armenia which will be able to undermine Armenia’s democratic stability or question the 2018 peaceful, people’s, Velvet Revolution”, the PM added.

Pashinyan said in all international democracy indices of 2019 Armenia recorded an impressive growth, moving from the backstage of the international democratic community to the forefront of the international democratic community.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan