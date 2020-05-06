Tax revenues over-performed by 8,9 billion in Q1 despite coronavirus crisis, says Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The government budget’s tax revenues in Q1 2020 have been over-performed by 8,9 billion drams, while a 20 billion over-performance was forecast if the coronavirus situation were not to happen, PM Nikol Pashinyan said in parliament.

“On March 13th, we fully entered a crisis phase with all its parameters, and despite this the 2020 first quarter tax revenues were over-performed by 8,9 billion drams,” Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translated by Stepan Kocharyan