Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament kicked off on May 6.

The bills discussed yesterday will be put up to voting.

The report on the implementation process of the government’s 2019 action plan and its results is on the session agenda.

The MPs will also debate a number of others bills.

