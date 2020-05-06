LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-05-20

LONDON, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.14% to $1479.50, copper price up by 1.02% to $5142.50, lead price up by 1.49% to $1633.00, nickel price down by 0.52% to $11854.00, tin price up by 2.19% to $15223.00, zinc price stood at $1909.50, molybdenum price stood at $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.