Armenian President wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from coronavirus

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Prime MInister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, who is in coronavirus treatment process. The President wished him health and speedy recovery.

On April 30, Mishustin said during a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had to self-isolate. Putin wished him a speedy recovery and signed a decree appointing First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to serve as Acting Prime Minister.

“Mikhail Vladimirovich is staying in one of state medical facilities under doctors’ supervision. He is feeling normal in general. The treatment is going on as scheduled, using the drugs recommended by the Health Ministry for patients to cure this disease. The prime minister is actively contacting with his colleagues by phone”, his spokesman said earlier today.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan