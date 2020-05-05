Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 May

Moody's Reaffirms Ameriabank Ba3 Rating with Stable Outlook

Moody's global rating agency has reaffirmed Ameriabank’s Ba3 long-term local currency bank deposits rating with stable outlook. Ameriabank believes that rating affirmation is an important factor amid the situation driven by COVID-19.

Moody's decision to affirm the rating reflects a number of important criteria, including well-diversified loan book structure. In particular, as of January 1, 2020, Ameriabank's loans to SME accounted for 17.4% of the Bank's total loans. The Bank's loans to individuals accounted for 25% of the total loan book, and were almost equally split between mortgages and consumer loans.

Moody’s long-term local currency bank deposits rating reflects:

  • Diversified business profile and strong positions on the domestic market  
  • Improved asset quality indicators and good loss absorption capacity, evidenced by robust capital buffers, good profitability and adequate problem loans coverage
  • Sufficient liquidity and diversified funding base 

 

Despite the challenging environment amid the coronavirus outbreak Moody’s expects that the Bank’s funding and liquidity profiles will remain stable.

 





