Moody's Reaffirms Ameriabank Ba3 Rating with Stable Outlook

Moody's global rating agency has reaffirmed Ameriabank’s Ba3 long-term local currency bank deposits rating with stable outlook. Ameriabank believes that rating affirmation is an important factor amid the situation driven by COVID-19.

Moody's decision to affirm the rating reflects a number of important criteria, including well-diversified loan book structure. In particular, as of January 1, 2020, Ameriabank's loans to SME accounted for 17.4% of the Bank's total loans. The Bank's loans to individuals accounted for 25% of the total loan book, and were almost equally split between mortgages and consumer loans.

Moody’s long-term local currency bank deposits rating reflects:

Diversified business profile and strong positions on the domestic market

Improved asset quality indicators and good loss absorption capacity, evidenced by robust capital buffers, good profitability and adequate problem loans coverage

Sufficient liquidity and diversified funding base

Despite the challenging environment amid the coronavirus outbreak Moody’s expects that the Bank’s funding and liquidity profiles will remain stable.