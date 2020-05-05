COVID-19 updates: China records 1 new case in past one day

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 669 thousand 604, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 253,000.

1 million 210 thousand 424 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 213 thousand 010 confirmed cases). 69,925 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 250,561 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 25,613.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 211,938 cases. 29,079 patients have died.

UK overtook France, confirming 190,584 cases and 28,734 deaths.

The next is France with a total of 169,462 cases and 25,201 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 166,199 cases and 6,993 deaths.

Russia is the next, reporting 155,370 cases. The deaths reached 1,451.

Turkey has recorded 127,659 cases. The deaths comprise 3,461.

Brazil surpassed Iran and China with most confirmed cases (108,620). 7,367 people have died in Brazil.

Iran recorded 99,970 cases. 6,340 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,881cases. 1 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Georgia confirmed 604 cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 17,142. The death toll has reached 12 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 15,192. 146 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 6,813 confirmed cases and 436 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 5,804 and that of the deaths is 40. Iraq confirmed 2,346 cases and 98 deaths. 741 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 25. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 44. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan