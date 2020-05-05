Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

PM names new Deputy Director of NSS

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Argishti Kyaramyan has been appointed Deputy Director of the National Security Service a day after being appointed Vice Chairman of the Investigative Committee.

Kyaramyan was serving as Deputy Director of the State Supervision Service before being named Vice Chairman of the Investigative Committee on May 4 by PM Nikol Pashinyan.

His appointment as Deputy Director of the NSS was formalized today by President Armen Sarkissian at the recommendation of the PM.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





