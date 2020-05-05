Death of Yerevan man, sons treated as apparent double-murder and “incitement of suicide”

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The death of two children and their father in Yerevan is being treated as an apparent double murder and suicide as authorities have launched a criminal case on murder and incitement of suicide.

The 40-year-old man, together with his 5 and 8 year old sons, were found dead outside their apartment building.

“According to preliminary information obtained during the investigation the father threw his sons out of the 9th floor window and then jumped out himself”, the Investigative Committee said.

The apartment belonged to the man and at the time of the incident his sons and his ex-wife were inside the home.

