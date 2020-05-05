Pashinyan reported on process of capital expenditure programs in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today chaired a consultation on the 2020 capital expenditure programs in the healthcare sector, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan reported the process of ongoing works aimed at constructing the medical centers in Martuni and Yeghegnadzor towns. Programs on renovating, building and reconstructing 12 more medical centers are also implemented in different cities and communities of the Republic. The total cost of construction of these facilities is estimated 18,5 billion drams. Additional 3,8 billion drams will be provided for acquiring necessary equipment and property.

PM Pashinyan highlighted conducting these works in high quality and within the set timeframes. He said the capital expenditure programs must ensure capital outcome and create new jobs, especially in the construction sector.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan