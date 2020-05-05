10,102 more people infected with coronavirus in Russia over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Russia has risen by 10,102 over the past day, reaching 155,370 in all regions, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

A total of 19,865 people have recovered and 1,451 others have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.