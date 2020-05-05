Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 May

112 coronavirus cases recorded in Armenia in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. 112 new coronavirus cases, 40 recoveries and 1 fatality were recorded in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the National Center for Disease Control said.

1462 are active cases.

The total cumulative number of infections has reached 2619, with 1111 recoveries so far.

The number of total fatalities stands at 40.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





