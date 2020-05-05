Parliament’s four-day sitting kicks off – LIVE
YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting of the Armenian Parliament has kicked off on May 5.
Several issues are included in the session agenda.
The MPs will debate at the second reading the bills on making an amendment to the Tax Code, changes to the Civil Code, etc.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
