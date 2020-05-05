Two Yerevan children, adult dead in apparent double murder-suicide

YEREVAN, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Crisis Management Center says it received a 911 call at 08:06, May 5 that a resident of a Yerevan building “has thrown a child out of the 9th floor window, and then took another child and jumped out of the window with the latter”.

The authorities did not reveal other details. It is unclear if the matter is treated as a murder-suicide. The identity of the resident and the latter’s relation with the children is not clear at the moment.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said it has dispatched first responders, including psychological assistance experts, to the scene.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan