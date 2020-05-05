LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-05-20

LONDON, MAY 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.37% to $1477.50, copper price down by 3.19% to $5090.50, lead price down by 1.71% to $1609.00, nickel price down by 2.38% to $11916.00, tin price down by 0.80% to $14897.00, zinc price down by 1.37% to $1909.50, molybdenum price stood at $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.