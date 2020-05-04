Mobile mammography bus on the way to Armenia from Italy

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will soon have a mobile mammography bus. ARMENPRESS reports Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan wrote on his Facebook page that following the easing of restrictions in Italy the transportation of the mobile mammogram to Armenia has kicked off.

''Good news from Italy. Following the easing of the restrictions in Italy, our mobile mammography bus finally started its way to Armenia. Since part of its way will be by sea, in all probability it will arrive in Armenia nearly in a month'', he wrote.

Mobile Mammography van provides early breast cancer detection services to women. 50-69 year-old women of the regions of Armenia will have an opportunity to examined against cancer free and to prevent the disease.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan