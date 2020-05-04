Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-05-20

YEREVAN, 4 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 4 May, USD exchange rate is up by 0.72 drams to 480.00 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 4.19 drams to 524.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.20 drams to 6.36 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 2.46 drams to 596.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 224.46 drams to 26022.81 drams. Silver price is down by 4.59 drams to 229.09 drams. Platinum price is down by 213.43 drams to 11805.75 drams.