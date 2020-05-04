Asian Stocks - 04-05-20

TOKYO, 4 MAY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 4 May:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 2.84% to 19619.35 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 2.24% to 1431.26 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite stood at 2860.08 points, and HANG SENG is down by 4.18% to 23613.80 points.