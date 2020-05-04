COVID 19 updates – just 3 new cases in China

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 589 thousand, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 248,000.

More than 1 million 162 thousand patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 189 thousand 845 confirmed cases). 68,633 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 247,122 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 25,264.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 210,717 cases. 28,884patients have died.

The next comes UK, which overtook France. 186,599 cases were reported in this country with 28,446 death cases.

Germany recorded 165,745 cases. 6.866 patients died in Germany.

Next comes Russia which overtook Turkey with 145,268 cases and 1356 deaths. Russia recorded over 10 thousand new cases in one day.

Turkey confirmed 126,045 cases. The deaths toll is 3,397.

Turkey is followed by Brazil, which confirmed 101,826 cases. 7,051 people died in Brazil.

Iran recorded 98,647 cases. 6,277 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

China confirmed a total of 82,880 cases. 3 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Georgia confirmed 593 cases of coronavirus and 9 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 16,191. The death toll has reached 12 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 14,163. 126 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 6,465 confirmed cases and 429 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 5,278 and that of the deaths is 40. Iraq confirmed 2,296 cases and 97 deaths. 740 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 25. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 44. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan