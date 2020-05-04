Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives letters from numerous foreign counterparts  

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is in contact with a number of his foreign counterparts discussing the current global situation caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and the response of the authorities of various countries to the pandemic, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Last week the Armenian Speaker of Parliament received letters from Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko, Chairman of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico, President of the Senate of Belgium Sabine Laruelle, Singapore’s Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, etc.

All foreign colleagues in their letters highly valued the bilateral relations with Armenia, emphasized the importance of cooperation, exchange of information, experience and constant contact during the current pandemic, and highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy both during the COVID-19 and after that.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan