Armenia has clearly defined its approaches for NK conflict resolution - FM

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The peaceful resolution of the NK conflict remains the top priority of Armenia’s foreign policy, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told lawmakers at a hearing on the government’s action plan’s execution.

“With this goal Armenia continued closely cooperating with international mediators, the Minsk Group co-chairs, in the direction of the Artsakh conflict’s peaceful resolution. A meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders and meetings at the foreign ministerial level have taken place. During the year it was possible to achieve two agreements – in the direction of preparing the populations to peace and creating conditions conducive for peace,” FM Mnatsakanyan said.

He added that an exchange visit of journalists from Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan took place as part of the agreements.

“During the year close cooperation took place between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, which was implemented in the form of periodical consultations in Yerevan and Stepanakert on various levels. On the 5th of July [2019], the Armenia Artsakh Foreign Ministerial Consultations Plan was signed, which envisages regular consultations in 2019-2020 on the Artsakh issue and other foreign policy topics,” he said, adding that on September 2 the Armenian foreign ministry, the Artsakh foreign ministry and Armenia’s ambassadors in foreign countries held a meeting.

Mnatsakanyan said that Armenia has clearly defined its approaches in the resolution of the NK conflict, and these approaches have been expressed at numerous occasions, including during the 2019 OSCE ministerial in Bratislava.

