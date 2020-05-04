President-elect of Artsakh meets with Mayor of Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Newly elected President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan met with Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan, the President-elect said on Facebook.

“Today I met with Mayor of Stepanakert Davit Sargsyan. Highlighting the close cooperation with the city leadership we have discussed the development programs of the capital city, as well as outlined their implementation timetables during our private talk.

As envisaged in the pre-election program, as well as during the meetings with the residents of Stepanakert we have almost completely recorded the issues and problems of urban significance which require solution, and as promised, they will always be under the spotlight of the government and the country’s leadership”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan