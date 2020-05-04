Gegharkunik Province Police Commissioner fired after Gavar shootout and hospital attack
YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Police Chief Arman Sargsyan has fired the Commissioner of the Gegharkunik Province Police Division Gevorg Hakobyan, days after a scandalous shootout in the region, police spokesperson Edgar Janoyan said.
A replacement for Hakobyan hasn’t yet been named.
On April 28, a shootout took place in the city of Gavar, leaving 2 dead and 4 wounded. Shortly after the firefight, a group of people stormed into a local hospital in an attempted vengeance against one of the participants of the shooting who was hospitalized there. More than a dozen suspects are jailed amid an ongoing investigation.
Reporting by Karen Khachatryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan