Armenian textile manufacturer to produce 300,000 face masks a day

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Tavush Textile Company, located in the eponymous province of Tavush in Armenia, has launched the production of 3-ply face masks, Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan said.

“The daily production volume will reach 300,000 pieces,” the Governor said, praising the company’s staff and owner Suren Yeritsyan.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan