Armenia reports 121 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. 121 new coronavirus cases, 4 fatalities and 36 recoveries have been reported in Armenia in the past 24 hours, NCDC said.

According to healthcare authorities the latest fatalities were aged 66, 71, 79 and 83 and had underlying health conditions.

The total cumulative number of infections reached 2507, with 1393 being active cases.

The number of fatalities reached 39, and a total of 1071 patients have recovered so far.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan