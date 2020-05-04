Armenian molecular biology institute awaiting material supply to launch coronavirus test production

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Institute of Molecular Biology is awaiting a second batch of required materials to launch the production of coronavirus test kits, Director of the Institute Dr. Arsen Arakelyan told ARMENPRESS. He said they are ready to launch the production the next day after receiving the materials.

Arakelyan said the batch will arrive sometime within May.

“The production isn’t very difficult, the number of involved specialists can vary somewhere between 5 to 20, depending on the required daily amount of production,” Arakelyan said.

The government allocated money for the institute to acquire the materials from China.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan