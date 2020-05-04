Armenia lifts coronavirus-related movement restrictions and re-opens economy

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has lifted the coronavirus-related movement restrictions from May 4, and citizens no longer have to carry the Permitted Movement Document while going out.

However, certain restrictions are still in force; public transportation will remain suspended for now.

Virtually all restrictions on businesses have also been lifted. Restaurants and cafes are allowed to resume operations but only outdoors. Barbershops, cleaning services and similar businesses are also open.

Process manufacturing is also re-opened.

Meanwhile, authorities have defined safety rules for businesses. Employees and customers in all sectors are required to continue maintaining social distancing, frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

Staff at cafes and restaurants are required to wear face masks and gloves.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan