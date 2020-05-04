Azerbaijan-Georgia border earthquake felt in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Seismic Protection Service detected a magnitude 4,1 earthquake at the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, 38 km north from the city of Ganja at GMT 20:04 May 3.

The quake’s magnitude in the epicenter was 5-6, the service said.

It was also felt in the Armenian provinces of Tavush and Lori with a 2-3 magnitude. No damages have been reported.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan