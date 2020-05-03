The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.
Armenia reports 125 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
6 out of 8 coronavirus infected patients in Artsakh recover
Armenia considers home isolation for asymptomatic patients if hospital capacity runs out
Coronavirus: Restriction on free movement of people across Armenia to be lifted starting May 4
Armenia introduces new coronavirus relief measure involving environmental protection and agro jobs
Armenian nuclear physicist develops ozone generator to help in COVID-19 response
UAE sends medical aid to Armenia
Potentially breakthrough COVID-19 treatment developed by UAE stem cell center
Russian PM infected with coronavirus
Head of Committee of International Relations of PARLACEN condemns Armenian Genocide
‘We commemorated very loudly, but without lament’ – Armenian PM on April 24 events
Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian
For the 1st time since June 2019 Azerbaijan fires mortars, Artsakh sufferes no losses
Artsakh MFA issues statement on 29th anniversary of Operation ‘Ring’
Over 30 U.S. Senators support increase of Artsakh funding
WCIT 2019 Armenian team plans to hold its second massive technological conference in Moscow
Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Labor Day
Armenia’s economic activity index grew by 4% in three months
Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it at 5.0%
Armenian Parliament adopts bill on clarifying role of Commandant and status of adopted acts
President of Artsakh introduces several key indicators of Republic’s development during his tenure
Brawl between Vice Speaker and opposition activist takes place in the street
Armenia to pay rewards to WWII veterans on 75th anniversary of Victory Day
Azerbaijan’s banking system collapses
Statue of Mahatma Gandhi to be installed in Yerevan
Motor vessel Armenia sank in 1941 by German bombing discovered in Black Sea