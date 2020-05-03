The Week In Headlines

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 May

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week.


Armenia reports 125 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

6 out of 8 coronavirus infected patients in Artsakh recover


Armenia considers home isolation for asymptomatic patients if hospital capacity runs out

Coronavirus: Restriction on free movement of people across Armenia to be lifted starting May 4

Armenia introduces new coronavirus relief measure involving environmental protection and agro jobs

Armenian nuclear physicist develops ozone generator to help in COVID-19 response

UAE sends medical aid to Armenia

Potentially breakthrough COVID-19 treatment developed by UAE stem cell center

 

 

Russian PM infected with coronavirus

 

 

Head of Committee of International Relations of PARLACEN condemns Armenian Genocide


‘We commemorated very loudly, but without lament’ – Armenian PM on April 24 events

 

 

Wife of Ambassador Tigran Mkrtchyan translates novel The Forty Days of Musa Dagh into Latvian


For the 1st time since June 2019 Azerbaijan fires mortars, Artsakh sufferes no losses

Artsakh MFA issues statement on 29th anniversary of Operation ‘Ring’

Over 30 U.S. Senators support increase of Artsakh funding


WCIT 2019 Armenian team plans to hold its second massive technological conference in Moscow

 

 

Armenian PM addresses congratulatory message on Labor Day


Armenia’s economic activity index grew by 4% in three months


Armenia’s Central Bank reduces refinancing rate by 0.25%, sets it at 5.0%


Armenian Parliament adopts bill on clarifying role of Commandant and status of adopted acts


President of Artsakh introduces several key indicators of Republic’s development during his tenure

 

 

Brawl between Vice Speaker and opposition activist takes place in the street


Armenia to pay rewards to WWII veterans on 75th anniversary of Victory Day


Azerbaijan’s banking system collapses


Statue of Mahatma Gandhi to be installed in Yerevan


Motor vessel Armenia sank in 1941 by German bombing discovered in Black Sea

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





