UPDATED: Authorities search Ucom executive's home, says lawyer

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Authorities are searching the apartment of the new CEO of Ucom Ara Khachatryan, according to his lawyer Amram Makinyan.

Makinyan said on social media that detectives are confiscating documents concerning the company’s strategic development that have nothing to do with the criminal case.

UPDATES

16:05 – Makinyan says National Security Service agents are also searching the office of the former CEO and founder of Ucom Hayk Yesayan.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





