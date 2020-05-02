YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Iranian IRNA news agency has presented its guideline of operations in the coronavirus conditions. IRNA provided its report to ARMENPRESS, featuring the specificities of their activities amid the pandemic. Below is the full report as provided by IRNA.

A Report on IRNA & COVID19 Epidemic

Since late February, when the transmission of COVID19 to Iran was confirmed, IRNA took a number of special measures to raise public awareness and to provide people with the latest news and accurate information about the disease.

The big challenge about Coronavirus outbreak was that people didn't have any experience of facing such a major pandemic. Furthermore, there was no pattern whatsoever for the media to handle it; therefore, IRNA developed an innovative approach to the problem.

The innovative approach was meant to support two objectives:

To raise public awareness To provide people with necessary information

Responsibility Assignment

Five departments in IRNA control and facilitate the whole process of news production: domestic, international, provincial, research and multimedia news departments. The following table shows, in brief, what IRNA did and how responsibilities were assigned to different departments.

No. Measure Responsible dep. 1 Initiation and coordination of My Role in Fighting Coronavirus campaign in Iranian social networks All news departments 2 Addition of a separate section to IRNA Persian website about the latest news on COVID19 All news departments 3 Special coverage of the latest news, findings and developments about Coronavirus in other countries International news department 4 Establishment of a special desk for fact-checking the rumors that go around social media about Coronavirus Research department 5 Brining the business, social & cultural consequences of the epidemic into focus, like in lifestyle, sports, arts, growth of online business, etc. All news departments 6 Conducting local and national polls about coronavirus epidemic Research department 7 Daily production of educational and informative videos about Coronavirus and issues concerning the epidemic Multimedia department 8 Daily production of infographics & motion-graphics about coronavirus and issue concerning the epidemic Multimedia department 9 Bringing into focus the issues relating to COVID19 in distant areas, like among the nomads in some mountainous regions Provincial news department 10 Presenting a correct image of the developments in Iran by delivering the most important domestic news about COVID19 on the 9 non-Persian IRNA websites International news department

Multimedia Reports

Because photos and short videos play a dominant role in the flow of information through social media, IRNA created many videos addressing the following subjects:

Instructions by WHO and Iranian Ministry of Health Inspiring videos to encourage people to joint campaigns against coronavirus Introduction of the activities by government and private organizations as well as NGOs to control the virus epidemic Demonstration of how cultural and social activities are influenced by the epidemic Introduction of the latest findings about Coronavirus

The agency also encouraged its photographers to devote an extra effort in order to produce photo reports addressing the epidemic and its entailing events and developments.

However, infographics has the upper hand when it comes to presenting a large amount of information in a brief and eye-catching manner. That's why IRNA created a lot of infographics about the epidemic.

Infographics: Business Hours during the Infographics: How to Refuel a Vehicle during

Social Distancing Period Coronavirus Epidemic?

(Demonstration of time limits (recommendations on how to use

for businesses and the list of and discard single-use gloves,

businesses that will be closed) debit cards, etc. at gas stations)

An IRNA photohgrapher took photos of popular monuments and landmarks in the historical city of Nishabur before and after the COVID19 outbreak to encourage people to stay home

Public Relations

The body temperature of an IRNA staff is being monitored

In order to form a closer bond and build trust between the organization and its audience, IRNA let them know how it protected its own staff at work. A number of reports were posted on IRNA Public Relations web page about how the agency enacted special regulations to face the epidemic. The regulations, among other, included the following ones: