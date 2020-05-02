Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 170 times in one week

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire more than 170 times from April 26 to May 2 and fired around 1200 shots from various caliber small arms at Artsakh servicemen, Artsakh’s defense ministry said.

In addition to the abovementioned violations, the Azerbaijani military also fired eight 60mm mortar shells at Artsakh military positions in Martuni in between 15:00 – 17:25 on April 29.

The Artsakh military said they “took countermeasures to suppress the adversary attack”. It did not report casualties.

