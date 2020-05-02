Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

Russian minister of construction, deputy test positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian Minister of Construction and Housing Vladimir Yakushev and his deputy Dmitry Volkov have tested positive for COVID-19, TASS news agency reported citing the ministry’s press service.

Volkov is hospitalized at a city hospital. One of his other deputies, Nikita Stasishin, has been appointed acting minister.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin also tested positive for the coronavirus. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov stepped in as acting PM.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





