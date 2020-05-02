Armenians in entertainment record new song honoring health workers

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. A group of Armenian singers and TV stars have come together to record a single honoring health workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The music video for Thank You, released on May 1 by Duetro Studio, was produced by Ara Baghdasaryan. The music was produced by Edgar Alexanyan.

The song features vocals by pop stars Erik Karapetyan, Silva Hakobyan, Kristine Pepelyan, Mihran Tsarukyan and others.

The music video shows a medical doctor – portrayed by actor Sargis Grigoryan – working in a busy Yerevan hospital while his family waits for him to join a birthday party of his child at their home. He eventually joints his family via a video call when they are blowing the candles of the cake.

