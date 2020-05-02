Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

Armenia reports 125 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. 125 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the NCDC reported.

The total cumulative number of infections has reached 2273.

33 patients recovered in the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1010.

The total number of fatalities stands at 33.

As of May 2, 11:00, the number of active cases was 1227.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





