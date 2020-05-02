LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-05-20

LONDON, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1498.00, copper price stood at $5258.50, lead price stood at $1637.00, nickel price stood at $12207.00, tin price stood at $15017.00, zinc price stood at $1936.00, molybdenum price up by 1.35% to $19952.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.