6 out of 8 coronavirus infected patients in Artsakh recover

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. On May 1, one of the citizens of Artsakh, who has been infected with the novel coronavirus, has passed testing, but the result was negative, Artsakh’s Information Center said.

The citizen will be discharged from hospital.

So far, 8 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh. 6 patients have already recovered.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan