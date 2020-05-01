COVID19 updates: Russia overtakes Iran in most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 329 thousand 453, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 234,000.

More than 1 million 053 thousand 040 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 095 thousand 977 confirmed cases). 63,876 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 239,639 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 24,543.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 205,463 cases. 27,967 patients have died.

UK overtook France, confirming 171,253 cases and 26,771 deaths.

The next is France with a total of 167,178 cases and 24,376 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 163,162 cases and 6,632 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 120,204 cases. The deaths comprise 3,174.

Russia overtook China and Iran, confirming 114,431 cases. The deaths reached 1,169.

Iran recorded 95,646 cases. 6,091 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

Brazil surpassed China with most confirmed cases (87,187). More than 6,000 people have died in Brazil.

China confirmed a total of 82,874 cases. 12 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Canada confirmed 53,236 cases, Belgium – 49,032, the Netherlands – 39,791.

Georgia confirmed 566 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 14,096. The death toll has reached 12 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 13,038. 111 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 5,537 confirmed cases and 392 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 4,377 and that of the deaths is 30. Iraq confirmed 2,085 cases and 93 deaths. 729 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 24. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 43. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan