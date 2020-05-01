Deputy PM Avinyan offers congratulation on Labor Day

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, State of Emergency Commandant, Tigran Avinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Labor Day.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

Work is one of the driving forces of civilization. Person is self-exercised, creates a value thanks to work, at the same time ensuring his welfare and that of his family. Work is also the base of public welfare.

I am confident that Armenia will manage to make a bold step and transition from the developing countries to the list of developed states through organized, effective and smart work. In order to implement this ambitious agenda the constant development of the human capital – the knowledge, capacities and skills of women and men, is very vital. Therefore, the progress of education and science must be our priority.

It’s also important that the rights of workers must be protected and we must have a work-entertainment harmony. Despite the major achievements in this matter we still need to pass a long path to achieve the desired. We will succeed in this only through employee-employer-public administration close cooperation and dialogue.

I congratulate all of us on the International Day of Labor and Workers. I am sure that we will build strong and successful Armenia through joint work”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan