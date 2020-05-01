Coronavirus: Armenia has capacity to carry out 1000 tests daily

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has a capacity to carry out 1000 tests a day for diagnosing the novel coronavirus, but the healthcare ministry is trying to increase the number of groups to be tested, Deputy healthcare minister Lena Nanushyan said at a press conference.

“We are trying to increase the number of groups subject to testing with all possible means. All risky groups, which might have coronavirus, have been included, for instance, the healthcare workers, patients having pneumonia, have been included. Thanks to the expansion of the laboratory network we have a capacity to carry out nearly 1000 tests a day”, she said.

The deputy minister said the actions to isolate people who tested positive continue.

Earlier healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said they plan to reach the number of daily tests to 1000.

As of the latest data, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia has reached 2,148. 977 patients have already recovered. At the moment the number of active cases is 1,136. 33 death cases have been registered since the outbreak.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan