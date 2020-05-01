Coronavirus cases in Russia grow by 7,933 in one day

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 7,933 to 114,431 in the past 24 hours, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Meanwhile, 13,220 people have recovered, 1,169 people have died.

“In Russia, a total of 114,431 cases (+7.4%) coronavirus cases were detected in 85 regions. Over the past day, 1,601 people recovered and were discharged, for the entire period - 13,220 people. At the same time, 96 deaths were confirmed per day. For the entire period 1,169 people died from coronavirus”, the center said in a statement.

It was noted that 3,534 (44.5%) of the newly found cases were asymptomatic.

