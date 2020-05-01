COVID-19 latest updates: Brazil surpasses China in confirmed cases

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 3 million 308 thousand 901, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 234,000.

More than 1 million 042 thousand 993 patients have recovered.

US is leading in the world in terms of the largest number of infected people (1 million 095 thousand 304 confirmed cases). 63,871 deaths were reported.

Then comes Spain which confirmed 239,639 cases so far. The total number of deaths in Spain is 24,543.

Spain is followed by Italy which reported a total of 205,463 cases. 27,967 patients have died.

UK overtook France, confirming 171,253 cases and 26,771 deaths.

The next is France with a total of 167,178 cases and 24,376 deaths.

Germany has confirmed 163,009 cases and 6,623 deaths.

Turkey has recorded 120,204 cases. The deaths comprise 3,174.

Russia overtook China, where the COVID-19 outbreak started, confirming 106,498 cases. The deaths reached 1,073.

Iran recorded 94,640 cases. 6,028 people have died in Iran from coronavirus.

Brazil surpassed China with most confirmed cases (87,187). More than 6,000 people have died in Brazil.

China confirmed a total of 82,874 cases. 12 new cases have been confirmed in the country in the past one day. The death toll here is 4,633. No death case has been registered in the past one day.

Canada confirmed 53,236 cases, Belgium – 48,519, the Netherlands – 39,316.

Georgia confirmed 539 cases of coronavirus and 6 deaths.

Among the Arab states Qatar overtook the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the most confirmed cases – 13,409. The death toll has reached 10 in Qatar. The number of infected people in the UAE is 12,481. 105 death cases have been registered here. Egypt reported 5,537 confirmed cases and 392 deaths. In Kuwait the number of confirmed cases is 4,024 and that of the deaths is 26. Iraq confirmed 2,085 cases and 93 deaths. 725 cases have been reported in Lebanon, the deaths comprise 24. Syria’s confirmed cases reached 43. 3 death cases have been registered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19.

According to the data of the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 210 countries and territories.

