LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-04-20

LONDON, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.40% to $1498.00, copper price up by 0.83% to $5258.50, lead price down by 0.24% to $1637.00, nickel price down by 0.02% to $12207.00, tin price down by 1.56% to $15017.00, zinc price down by 0.15% to $1936.00, molybdenum price up by 2.64% to $19687.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.