Russian PM infected with coronavirus

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin has announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. ‘’I was just informed that my tests were positive’’, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, Mishustin said in a video-conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

1st Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov will temporarily replace Mikhail Mishustin.

