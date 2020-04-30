Government to expand utility bill support action

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Government continues discussing anti-crisis activities aimed at curbing the coronavirus-driven pandemic’s economic impact, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

Central Bank Chairman Arthur Javadyan reported progress in the first and second anti-crisis programs. 296 out of 1,176 applications received within the framework of the first activity have already been complied with to a total cost of 24.9 billion drams. The funds were funneled to settling salaries, utilities, fiscal liabilities, importing raw materials and new equipment. 6,729 farmer bids worth 8.5 billion drams have been approved as part of the second activity.

The meeting went on to discuss the possibility of stepping up support for utility bills. A number of proposals and recommendations were voiced during the exchange of views that followed. As a result, Prime Minister Pashinyan suggested expanding the scope of social assistance for electricity, natural gas and water bills. The responsible officials were told to submit a draft government decision to that effect.