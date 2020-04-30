EEC Minister sure ban on export of some goods from EAEU will be lifted in late June

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The ban on export of a group of products from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to other countries is temporary and will be probably lifted after June 30, Artak Kamalyan - Minister in charge of Industry and Agriculture at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at a Yerevan-Moscow-Minsk video conference today.

He firstly presented the reason of such restrictions. “Today’s existing not so major restrictions have been applied not because that we are afraid that food within the Union will not be enough, but because that it’s an adequate reaction to the changes that are taking place over the possible rise in the demand and prices of certain products”, he said.

The EEC Minister noted that when there is an urgent demand for any good, the demand of that business is expanding, and the price starts growing. Therefore, to avoid such speculations, these restrictions have been applied. But the Minister said these are temporary restrictions. “The list of restrictions, which is not so big, will be lifted, I am sure, until June 30. We are already lifting the restrictions on some goods”, he added.

Earlier the EEC made a decision to ban the export of some food essentials from the Union due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan